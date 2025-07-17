Stars Sign Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to AHL Contract
July 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Tommy Bergsland to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.
Bergsland, 24, skated in six regular-season games and five playoff contests for Texas last spring after finishing his college career at Colgate University. He made his professional debut on Mar. 23 at Chicago, the night the Stars officially clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Bergsland recorded his first career point, an assist, in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals on Apr. 29 at Grand Rapids..
Prior to turning pro, Bergsland posted 71 points (14-57- 71) in 152 college games at Colgate, including 24 points (4-20- 24) in 36 games as a senior in 2024-25. He helped the Raiders to the ECAC title as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named to the conference's Second All-Star Team in 2023-24 as a junior.
The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Wayzata, Minnesota was originally undrafted before attending Colgate.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars Sign defenseman Tommy Bergsland
(Andy Nietupski)
American Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2025
- Forward Cameron Hebig Signs Two-Year, Two-Way Contract with Utah Mammoth - Tucson Roadrunners
- Stars Sign Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to AHL Contract - Texas Stars
- Amerks Agree to Terms with Tischke, Kuntar - Rochester Americans
- Firebirds Add Vince Stalletti to Coaching Staff - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Tobias Bjornfot on One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Charlotte Checkers
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Wilmer Skoog on One-Year, Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Texas Stars Stories
- Stars Sign Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to AHL Contract
- Texas Stars Ink Forward Sean Chisholm to AHL Contract
- Texas Stars Sign Rookie Artem Shlaine to AHL Contract
- Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Kyle Looft to AHL Contract Extension
- Texas Stars Announce 2025-26 Regular Season Schedule