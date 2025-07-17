Stars Sign Defenseman Tommy Bergsland to AHL Contract

July 17, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars Sign defenseman Tommy Bergsland

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today that the club has signed defenseman Tommy Bergsland to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Bergsland, 24, skated in six regular-season games and five playoff contests for Texas last spring after finishing his college career at Colgate University. He made his professional debut on Mar. 23 at Chicago, the night the Stars officially clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. Bergsland recorded his first career point, an assist, in Game One of the Central Division Semifinals on Apr. 29 at Grand Rapids..

Prior to turning pro, Bergsland posted 71 points (14-57- 71) in 152 college games at Colgate, including 24 points (4-20- 24) in 36 games as a senior in 2024-25. He helped the Raiders to the ECAC title as a sophomore in 2022-23 and was named to the conference's Second All-Star Team in 2023-24 as a junior.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound native of Wayzata, Minnesota was originally undrafted before attending Colgate.

