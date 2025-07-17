Firebirds Add Vince Stalletti to Coaching Staff

The Firebirds announced the hiring of Vince Stalletti as the team's goaltending coach.

Stalletti joins the Firebirds after spending the past five seasons as an assistant coach with the University of Connecticut men's hockey program (NCAA D-I). Stalletti played a key role in the Huskies' player development and worked closely with the team's goaltenders. Stalletti also led video coaching efforts, including pre-scouting and game analysis, assisted with the penalty kill, and was heavily involved in recruiting. During his tenure, UConn made history by earning its first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance in 2024, advancing to the Regional Final.

While at UConn, Stalletti played a pivotal role in the development of goaltender Callum Tung, who set a new program record for save percentage in Hockey East play (.933). Under Stalletti's guidance, three UConn goaltenders signed NHL entry-level contracts: Tomas Vomacka (Nashville Predators), Callum Tung (New York Rangers), and Arsenii Sergeev (Calgary Flames).

Prior to his time with the Huskies, Stalletti spent four seasons as an assistant coach at UMass Dartmouth (NCAA D-III). A native of Furlong, Pennsylvania, Stalletti graduated from Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island, where he earned dual bachelor's degrees in Finance and Business Administration. Stalletti went on to receive his MBA from Boston College in 2018.







