Firebirds Re-Sign Forward Landon McCallum to One-Year Contract

August 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella ValleyFirebirds,proudAmerican Hockey League (AHL)affiliateof the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that forward Landon McCallum has been signed to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

McCallum re-ups with Coachella Valley following posting 39 points (15 goals, 24 assists) in 65 games for the Firebirds' ECHL affiliate, the Kansas City Mavericks. The 21-year-old appeared in 15 postseason games, netting a goal and five assists, in helping the Mavericks to an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

Prior to turning pro, McCallum spent four seasons with the Sudbury Wolves of the Ontario Hockey League. The Dehli, Ontario native recorded 163 points in 246 games with the Wolves, registering 49 goals and 104 assists.

Firebirds list of signed players:

Ian McKinnon (two-year)

Gustav Olofsson (two-year)

Jack LaFontaine (one-year)

Charlie Wright (one-year)

Landon McCallum (one-year)







