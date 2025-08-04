Firebirds Announce Theme and Promo Night Schedule for Upcoming Season

August 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), are counting down the days until hockey returns to the desert with the announcement of select theme and promotional events for the 2025-26 season.

This season's lineup features the return of marquee event nights including Dia de los Muertos, Military Appreciation Night, Pride Night, and the fan-favorite Teddy Bear Toss. In addition, this year's promotional schedule features a mix of new events as well as the return of popular themed community-focused events.

The Firebirds remain committed to working with local Coachella Valley organizations and partners to raise money throughout the season by wearing limited edition specialty jerseys for larger theme nights which will be auctioned off via the DASH Auction App. The majority of theme night jerseys will be worn during pre-game warm ups with Dia de los Muertos, Military and Pride Night jerseys being worn for the full game. Additional capsule collections for key event nights will be available for sale in the team store.

"We have been overwhelmed with the incredible response that our theme night jerseys have had over the past three seasons, raising record-setting amounts of money through fan-funded donations that benefit an array of local non-profit organizations," said John Page, SVP, Acrisure Arena and Coachella Valley Firebirds. "We look forward to having even more impact this season through our special event nights knowing that we are working in conjunction with our fans to support and strengthen our communities."

THE SCHEDULE:

Friday, October 10 vs. San Diego - Home Opener

The Firebirds kick off the 2025-26 season presented by Acrisure.

Saturday, November 1 vs. Colorado - Dia de los Muertos

Celebrate culture and community as the Firebirds wear Dia de los Muertos themed jerseys (full game) presented by Verizon.

Tuesday, November 11 vs. Bakersfield - Military Appreciation Night

A night of honor and gratitude featuring a new Military-inspired jersey (full game), presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Saturday, December 19 vs. Bakersfield - Teddy Bear Toss Night

The Season of Giving will kick off in November and conclude with our annual Teddy Bear Toss Night presented by The General Air Conditioning and Plumbing. Fans are encouraged to dress in festive holiday attired and bring teddy bears to toss on the ice for charity after the Firebirds' first goal.

Wednesday, December 31 vs. Bakersfield - New Year's Eve

Ring in the new year at the second annual New Year's Eve game presented by buzzbox. Fans are invited to stay after the game for the largest indoor fireworks display in the Coachella Valley!

Saturday, January 10 vs. Henderson - Pride Night

Celebrate inclusivity, diversity and more with our annual Pride Night, which will feature special performances, LGBTQAI+ youth initiatives and a game worn jersey which will raise money for Palm Springs Pride youth services programs.

Sunday, January 18 vs. Abbotsford - Kid's Night

Join us for a special game night where Coachella Valley kids take over the game for our Kid's Night presented by California Bank & Trust.

Wednesday, January 21 vs. San Jose - Golf Night (New)

Tee up for a night on the ice with the Firebirds showcasing Golf events, culture, fashion and more presented by City of Indian Wells.

Friday, February 13 vs. Tucson - Kraken Night

The Firebirds honor their NHL affiliate with Seattle Kraken-themed warm-up jersey along with Kraken traditions, player profiles, fan stories and more presented by Alaska Airlines.

Sunday, February 15 vs. Tucson - Winter Games Night (NEW)

Celebrate the thrill of winter sports with a night dedicated to the best athletes taking on the snow and ice.

Saturday, February 28 vs. Bakersfield - Cancer Awareness Night

Join us for Cancer Awareness Night presented by El Paseo Jewelers, featuring stories of support, along with education, prevention, and other local resources for those impacted by cancer. The night will center around cancer fundraising opportunities for a variety of cancers and include a specialty jersey.

Friday, March 13 vs. Ontario - Fuego's Birthday

Celebrate the birthday of everyone's favorite mascot, Fuego presented by LiUNA. Fuego and friends are excited to welcome all fans to celebrate with festive pre-game events, in-game surprises and more!

Saturday, March 28 vs. San Jose - First Responders Night

A heartfelt salute to local heroes in our community presented by Eisenhower Health.

Wednesday, April 8 vs. Henderson - Country Night (NEW)

Dust off your boots and enjoy a night of country-themed fun presented by Stand Together.

Sunday, April 19 vs. Abbotsford - Fan Appreciation Night

Close out the regular season by celebrating Firebirds fans with special in-game giveaways, fan appreciation stories, season highlights and more presented by Acrisure.

