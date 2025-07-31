Firebirds Re-Sign Defenseman Charlie Wright to One-Year Contract

July 31, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella ValleyFirebirds,proudAmerican Hockey League (AHL)affiliateof the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), announced today that defenseman Charlie Wright has been re-signed to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Wright played in 21 games for the Firebirds last season, notching four assists. The 21-year-old recorded 17 points (4 goals, 13 assists) in 35 games with the ECHL's Kansas City Mavericks, helping the team to a Western Conference Finals appearance.

A native of Olds, Alberta, Wright joined the Firebirds last year as a rookie following five seasons in the Western Hockey League with the Saskatoon Blades. Wright recorded 103 points (15 goals, 88 assists) in 256 regular season games with Saskatoon and was named an alternate captain for his final two seasons. Wright also appeared in 39 postseason games with the organization.

During Wright's final three seasons in the WHL, the Saskatoon Blades were coached by now Firebirds Assistant Coach Brennan Sonne.

Firebirds list of signed players:

Ian McKinnon (two-year)

Gustav Olofsson (two-year)

Jack LaFontaine (one-year)

Charlie Wright (one-year)







American Hockey League Stories from July 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.