Acrisure Arena Announces New Box Office Hours Ahead of Upcoming Events

Published on September 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, home of the Coachella Valley Firebirds and the premier entertainment destination in the Coachella Valley, is expanding its Ticketmaster box office hours to provide fans with easier access to tickets for hockey games and upcoming events. Ahead of the Firebirds' season opener, which will take place on Friday, October 10th, and a busy fall lineup of concerts including Paul McCartney, The Who, blink-182, and more, these extended hours ensure fans have convenient access to tickets.

New Box Office Hours:

Wednesdays & Fridays: 10:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. Event Days: 10:00 a.m. - Show time

"We want to make it as easy as possible for our fans to experience live hockey and world-class entertainment," said John Page, senior vice president, Acrisure Arena and the Coachella Valley Firebirds. "These new hours give fans more flexibility to purchase tickets without incurring additional online fees."

Fans can visit the box office in person to purchase tickets, pick up pre-orders, or get assistance with their ticketing needs. The new hours are part of Acrisure Arena's ongoing effort to enhance the fan experience and ensure convenient access to tickets for all shows and events.

Fans can also purchase tickets online at AcrisureArena.com or through the Acrisure Arena app. Follow @AcrisureArena on social media for the latest news, ticket promotions, and event announcements.







