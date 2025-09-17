Checkers Unveil New Primary Jerseys

Published on September 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Checkers today unveiled a new set of primary home and away jerseys that they will begin wearing with the 2025-26 season.

Photos of the new jerseys can be found here and replica versions are available to purchase now at charlottecheckers.com/shop.

The new design is highlighted by a stripe pattern that pays homage to the jerseys worn by the Checkers' NHL affiliate, the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. The jerseys also feature Novant Health patches on the right side of the chest, as they will once again be the presenting sponsor.

The striping pattern on the new red and white jerseys also now matches that of Charlotte's black alternate jerseys, which are sponsored by Autohaus Lake Norman and will be worn eight times throughout the season.

This marks the third primary jersey design in team history. This new set replaces the previous design that had been worn from 2013-14 to 2024-25, while the original design was worn from 2010-11 to 2012-13.

The new jerseys will make their Bojangles Coliseum debut at Opening Night presented by Novant Health on Oct. 17. Fans can purchase a package that includes a ticket to either game on Oct. 17 or Oct. 18 and a special-edition shirt featuring the jersey's stripe pattern for just $55. That package, as well as tickets for the rest of the 2025-26 slate are available now at charlottecheckers.com.







American Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.