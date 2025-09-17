Firebirds to Play Ontario Reign in Preseason Game in El Segundo
Published on September 17, 2025 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the National Hockey League's Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) announced today that the team will play its lone preseason game on Thursday, October 2nd against the Ontario Reign at the Toyota Sports Performance Center, the official practice facility of the Los Angeles Kings and Ontario Reign, in El Segundo, CA.
The game will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis as this is a non-ticketed event. Puck drop is slated for 4:00 p.m. PT.
Note: There will not be a broadcast or live stream of the preseason contest.
