Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Kyle Looft to AHL Contract Extension
July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club re-signed defenseman Kyle Looft to an AHL contract extension ahead of the 2025-26 season.
Looft, 27, tallied 11 points (3-8- 11) in 57 regular-season games for Texas as a rookie in 2024-25, and chipped in three assists in 14 playoff games. The rookie defenseman scored his first professional goal on Feb. 26, 2025 against Grand Rapids and recorded two game-winning goals. He originally joined the Stars on an amateur tryout late in the 2023-24 season and played two regular-season and six playoff contests, making his AHL debut on Apr. 19, 2024 vs. Manitoba.
Prior to turning pro, Looft compiled 53 points (15-38=53) in 169 college games at Bemidji State University. He captained the Beavers for two seasons from 2022-24 and posted career-high numbers as a graduate senior with 28 points (6-22() in 32 games. Looft was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Year, Best Defensive Defenseman, and selected to the conference's First All-Star Team in 2023-24, after leading BSU to the regular season title.
The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward from Mankato, Minnesota was originally undrafted before signing with the Stars.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Looft
(Rick Crossman)
