Texas Stars Sign Defenseman Kyle Looft to AHL Contract Extension

July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release









Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Looft

(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman) Texas Stars defenseman Kyle Looft(Texas Stars, Credit: Rick Crossman)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, announced today the club re-signed defenseman Kyle Looft to an AHL contract extension ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Looft, 27, tallied 11 points (3-8- 11) in 57 regular-season games for Texas as a rookie in 2024-25, and chipped in three assists in 14 playoff games. The rookie defenseman scored his first professional goal on Feb. 26, 2025 against Grand Rapids and recorded two game-winning goals. He originally joined the Stars on an amateur tryout late in the 2023-24 season and played two regular-season and six playoff contests, making his AHL debut on Apr. 19, 2024 vs. Manitoba.

Prior to turning pro, Looft compiled 53 points (15-38=53) in 169 college games at Bemidji State University. He captained the Beavers for two seasons from 2022-24 and posted career-high numbers as a graduate senior with 28 points (6-22() in 32 games. Looft was named the CCHA Defenseman of the Year, Best Defensive Defenseman, and selected to the conference's First All-Star Team in 2023-24, after leading BSU to the regular season title.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound forward from Mankato, Minnesota was originally undrafted before signing with the Stars.

Images from this story







American Hockey League Stories from July 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.