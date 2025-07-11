Snider and IceHogs' Front Office Take Home AHL Recognitions

The Rockford IceHogs are proud to announce that the organization received three awards at the American Hockey League 2025 Awards Gala during the AHL's Board of Governors' Annual Meeting this week. IceHogs President of Business Operations Ryan Snider was voted as the winner of the James C. Hendy Memorial Award, with Rockford also recognized for Merchandise Department of the Year and the Unique Sponsorship Award amongst the AHL's 32 teams.

Snider, who joined the IceHogs in 2021 following 15 years with Spurs Sports and Entertainment in San Antonio, has led an era of growth and development in Rockford, overseeing a staff that has created indelible fan experiences and integrated the IceHogs into the local community. Under Snider's leadership, the organization has seen annual increases in ticket, merchandise and sponsorship sales, and he played a significant role in developing and designing the newly renovated BMO Center, an undertaking that helped Rockford win selection as the host for the 2026 AHL All-Star Classic next season.

The James C. Hendy Memorial Award is given to the outstanding business executive in the American Hockey League every season. Hendy is a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame and AHL Hall of Fame and was a long-time statistician and historian for the AHL who won four Calder Cups as general manager of the Cleveland Barons.

The IceHogs were named the Merchandise Department of the Year for the 2024-25 season. Julie McIntyre, Rockford's Manager of Retail Operations, oversees the IceHogs' team store at the BMO Center and all merchandise operations. Through Julie's direction, the IceHogs achieved record-breaking revenue year for a third straight season behind the development of unique merchandise lines. Her team represented various IceHogs' initiatives and identities throughout the season such as "Screw City IceHogs", "Mighty Oaks" and "Los Cerdos" (on Day of the Dead Night).

Rockford won the Unique Sponsorship Award for the team's "Hahnemüle "Official Fine Arts Provider" partnership. Through this partnership, the IceHogs and Hahnemüle developed an IceHogs' timeline display in the BMO Center concourse along with canvases featuring game photos, concert pictures and other events inside the BMO Center. Hahnemüle was also the presenting sponsor for the IceHogs' "Women in Hockey Night" and "Season Ticket Member of the Game" promotion.

Lastly, IceHogs' Account Executive of Corporate Partnership Business Development Heidi Meyer was recognized by the AHL as the "Rookie of the Year" in the Western Conference, leading all first-year executives in corporate partnership sales.







