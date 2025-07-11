American Hockey League, San Jose Barracuda Announce 2025-26 Schedule

July 11, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League (@TheAHL) and the San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) today announced the team's complete 2025-26 regular season schedule.

The Barracuda will play 72 regular season games in 2025-26, including 36 at Tech CU Arena (@TechCUArena). The Barracuda are set to open the season at Tech CU Arena on Saturday, Oct. 11, at 3 p.m. against the Bakersfield Condors.

Throughout the season, the Barracuda will face all nine Pacific Division teams: Abbotsford Canucks, Bakersfield Condors, Calgary Wranglers, Coachella Valley Firebirds, Colorado Eagles, Henderson Silver Knights, Ontario Reign, San Diego Gulls, and Tucson Roadrunners. Additionally, they will play outside the division against the Milwaukee Admirals and the Texas Stars. Below is the home schedule.

Of the team's 36 home games, the Barracuda will host three Tuesday games, eight Wednesday games, six Friday games, 16 Saturday games, and three Sunday games.







