Barracuda Shut out 4-0 in Regular-Season Finale

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose Barracuda News Release







Calgary, AB - The San Jose Barracuda (36-27-5-4) outshot the Calgary Wranglers (37-28-4-3) 28-19 on Sunday afternoon at the Scotiabank Saddledome but were shutout 4-0 in the regular season finale. With the loss, the Barracuda will now face the Ontario Reign in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs, beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

In the first period, the Wranglers opened the scoring when Carter King (1) beat Gabe Carriere under the left arm from just outside the crease.

In the second, the Barracuda outshot the Wranglers 12-4 but allowed a pair of goals. First, Clark Bishop (18) buried a centering feed after Calgary forced a turnover. Then, Lucas Ciona (8) redirected a point shot from the edge of the crease on the power play at 14:09.

In the third, the Wranglers sealed the game with a five-on-three power-play goal at 4:25 from Dryden Hunt (16).

The Barracuda are set to begin their first-round, best-of-three Calder Cup playoff series with the Ontario Reign on Thursday (7 p.m.) at Crypto.com Arena in LA. For the full first-round schedule, click here. Join Barracuda voice Nick Nollenberger for all playoff broadcast coverage on the Sharks Audio Network, SJBarracuda.com/listen, and HockeyTV.com.

