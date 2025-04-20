Game Day Preview - CGY vs SJ
April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
Last game of the regular season!
The Matchup
The Wranglers are closing out the regular season against the San Jose Barracuda on April 20 at 1 p.m. MT.
The Wranglers enter the matchup sixth in the Pacific Division
The 3-1 win on April 12 against the Canucks helped secure the Herd's ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs.
However, the Barracuda took the Wranglers 8-3 on April 18 and will be looking to build off of their momentum.
The two teams battle for fifth place in the Pacific Division, which will settle what the first round of playoffs will look like.
Players to Watch
The race is on for Rory Kerins as he pushes to break the record for the most points scored in Calgary Wranglers history.
The current holder is Ben Jones with 97.
Kerins is four points away from claiming the title.
Kerins has been having a record season this year, notching up 60 points, with 33 goals. This puts him in 10th place in the league for points.
On the opposition, Walker Duehr, former Wrangler and Flame, makes his return to the Scotiabank Saddledome, wearing teal.
Duehr has 28 points in the season, with 16 goals.
Nine of those points are from his time with the Barracuda.
How to Watch
Don't miss a second of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage.
