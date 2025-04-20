Eagles Close Out Regular Season with 7-4 Loss at Tucson

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, AZ. - Tucson forward Cameron Hebig netted a pair of goals, while goaltender Matthew Villalta made 23 saves on 27 shots, as the Roadrunners defeated the Colorado Eagles 7-4 on Saturday. In a youth-heavy lineup, the Eagles produced goals from forwards Jake Wise, Taylor Makar, Jean-Luc Foudy and Jere Innala. Goaltender Isak Posch made his pro debut in net, allowing six goals on 38 shots.

Tucson would jump on the scoreboard first when forward Travis Barron capped off a 2-on-1 rush when he smacked home a rebound in the low slot, putting the Roadrunners on top 1-0 just 5:56 into the contest.

The lead would grow to 2-0 at the 9:51 mark of the first period when forward Hunter Drew forced a turnover before racing down the right-wing boards and lighting the lamp with a wrister from the circle.

The scoring would continue when forward Egor Sokolov lifted a backhander over the shoulder of Posch, extending Tucson's advantage to 3-0 with 4:50 remaining in the opening 20 minutes.

A power play early in the second period would set up Foudy to get the Eagles on the board with a shot from the side of the crease, trimming the deficit to 3-1 at the 1:10 mark.

Colorado would strike again just 4:25 later when Makar fielded a pass at the top of the crease and fed it between the pads of Villalta. The goal was Makar's first professional tally and cut the Roadrunners lead to 3-2.

Tucson would stem the tide when Hebig tucked home a rebound in the slot, giving the Roadrunners a 4-2 advantage at the 13:52 mark of the middle frame.

The Eagles would generate an answer just 2:54 later when Wise lit the lamp with a wrister from between the circles, slicing the deficit to 4-3.

A Colorado turnover at the blue line would allow forward Ryan McGregor to skate into the slot and snap a shot past Posch, putting Tucson up 5-3 at the 19:37 mark of the second stanza.

Hebig would take advantage of an Eagles turnover to notch his second goal of the game, giving the Roadrunners a 6-3 lead at the 5:27 mark of the third period.

The Eagles would answer back when Innala tucked home a backhander from the top of the crease, trimming the score to 6-4 with 7:05 remaining in the game.

Colorado would then pull Posch in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Tucson forward Kailer Yamamoto who would capitalize with an empty-netter, sealing the 7-4 score at the 18:49 mark of the final frame.

The Eagles finished the night going 1-for-2 on the power play, while not committing a single penalty of their own.

