Firebirds to Host Calgary Wranglers in First Round of 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







PALM DESERT, CA - Get #FiredUp for Playoff Hockey! The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken), have clinched home-ice for the first round of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs and will face the Calgary Wranglers in a best-of-three series beginning on Tuesday, April 22nd at Acrisure Arena.

This will be the third time in as many season that these two teams will meet in the postseason. The Firebirds defeated the Wranglers during the 2023 (Pacific Division Finals, 3-2) and 2024 Calder Cup Playoffs (Pacific Division Semi-Finals, 3-1).

Coachella Valley and Calgary squared off a total eight times this season, with the Firebirds pulling away with a 6-2-0-0 record. The Firebirds lead the all-time series with a record of 16-8-0-0.

The 2025 Postseason is presented by Spotlight 29 Casino.

Round One Series Schedule

Game One - Tuesday, April 22nd - 7:00 p.m. PT

Game Two - Saturday, April 26th - 6:00 p.m. PT

Game Three (if necessary) - Sunday, April 27th - 5:00 p.m. PT

For a second consecutive year, the Firebirds and Spotlight 29 Casino are partnered for the 2025 postseason which includes the best hockey action along with a series of community events, viewing parties, and more!

"As a Founding Partner of the Acrisure Arena and a day-one Presenting Partner of the Firebirds, the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is proud to celebrate the team's first-round playoff spot," said Chairman Darrell Mike. "I'll be cheering them on as they pursue the Calder Cup."

The Firebirds and Spotlight 29 Casino will be holding a Hockey Happy Hour this Friday, April 25th from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Taproom 29! Enjoy a Firebirds inspired margarita named the FireRita, 20% off pizza, giant pretzels, and Fuego Wings! Come celebrate another Firebirds playoff run with fellow fans, giveaways, and prizes!

Fired Up Fan Ticket Offer!

Get $27 playoff tickets with the all-new Fired Up Fan Ticket Offer! Save money and see the Firebirds in round one of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs! Offer available online only and in select locations. Click HERE to get tickets and additional playoff information now!

Updated Box Office Hours

Avoid additional online fees by stopping by the Ticketmaster Box Office at Acrisure Arena! Updated hours of operations include:

Monday, April 21st: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22nd (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission

Wednesday, April 23rd: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 24th (Concert Day): 10 a.m - approx. 8 p.m.

Friday, April 25th (Concert Day): 10 a.m. - approx. 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, April 26th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission

Sunday, April 27th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - end of the second intermission

Updated Firebirds Team Store Hours

Stop by the Team Store located at The Patio outside of Acrisure Arena and grab your playoff merchandise before it's too late! See below for updated Firebirds Team Store Hours:

Monday, April 21st: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 22nd (Gamet Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 5:30 p.m. - end of the game

Wednesday, April 23rd: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Thursday, April 24th (Concert Day): CLOSED

Friday, April 25th (Concert Day): CLOSED

Saturday, April 26th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. - end of the game

Sunday, April 27th (Game Day): 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., 3:30 p.m. - end of the game

Group Tickets Available During Playoffs!

Group tickets are also on sale for every playoff game! For groups of 10 or more, take advantage of special ticket discounts and the opportunity to avoid taxes and fees when attending a game. Don't miss out - lock in your tickets today and be part of the excitement! Bring your group to a game, click HERE to learn more!

Postseason Pop-Up Events!

The Firebirds will be holding community pop-up events to drive the excitement of postseason hockey around the Coachella Valley. These events will feature merchandise and ticket giveaways, appearances from Firebirds' players and personalities, and more! Each event will run until supplies run out. Dates and times are subject to change without notice.

Pop-Up Event Schedule:

Monday, April 21st

Burgers & Beer

79-815 California Highway 111

La Quinta, CA 92253

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Wednesday, April 23rd

The Shops at El Paseo

73-061 El Paseo, Suite 5

Palm Desert, CA 92260

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Thursday, April 24th

Burgers & Beer

72273 Dinah Shore Drive

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

3 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Friday, April 25th

Hockey Happy Hour at Taproom 29

Spotlight 29 Casino

46-200 Harrison Place

Coachella, CA 92236

5 p.m. PT - 8 p.m. PT

Season Tickets on Sale Now!

Season ticket memberships for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Join the Firebirds family and secure your seats for another thrilling season of action.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.