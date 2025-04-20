Carson Bantle Reassigned to Toledo

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Carson Bantle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday reassigned left wing Carson Bantle to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.

The rookie finished the AHL regular season with one goal, 23 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 23 games. Bantle made his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and later secured his first AHL goal on Jan. 29 against the Rockford IceHogs. Throughout 39 regular-season games with the Walleye, Bantle had 29 points (21-8-29), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. He tied for fourth on Toledo's roster in goals and tied for second in power-play tallies (9). Prior to turning pro, the 23-year-old spent four seasons in the NCAA with Michigan Tech University (2020-21) and the University of Wisconsin (2021-24). In the college ranks, Bantle showed 52 points (33-19-52) and 109 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. The Onalaska, Wisconsin, native also participated in two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals from 2018-20 and totaled 69 points (30-39-69) in 111 contests. Bantle was selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Walleye currently lead the Indy Fuel 2-0 in Round 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, with Game 3 set for tomorrow, April 21 at Indy.

The third-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their quest for a third Calder Cup championship by facing the second-seeded Texas Stars in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 on April 29 and May 5 at Van Andel Arena are on sale now and can be purchased here, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.

