Carson Bantle Reassigned to Toledo
April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Sunday reassigned left wing Carson Bantle to the ECHL's Toledo Walleye.
The rookie finished the AHL regular season with one goal, 23 penalty minutes and a minus-three rating in 23 games. Bantle made his AHL debut on Oct. 26 at the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and later secured his first AHL goal on Jan. 29 against the Rockford IceHogs. Throughout 39 regular-season games with the Walleye, Bantle had 29 points (21-8-29), 33 penalty minutes and a plus-one rating. He tied for fourth on Toledo's roster in goals and tied for second in power-play tallies (9). Prior to turning pro, the 23-year-old spent four seasons in the NCAA with Michigan Tech University (2020-21) and the University of Wisconsin (2021-24). In the college ranks, Bantle showed 52 points (33-19-52) and 109 penalty minutes in 120 appearances. The Onalaska, Wisconsin, native also participated in two seasons in the USHL with the Madison Capitals from 2018-20 and totaled 69 points (30-39-69) in 111 contests. Bantle was selected with the 142nd overall pick by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft. The Walleye currently lead the Indy Fuel 2-0 in Round 1 of the Kelly Cup Playoffs, with Game 3 set for tomorrow, April 21 at Indy.
The third-seeded Grand Rapids Griffins will begin their quest for a third Calder Cup championship by facing the second-seeded Texas Stars in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals. Tickets for Games 1 and 2 on April 29 and May 5 at Van Andel Arena are on sale now and can be purchased here, or via the Griffins app for iPhone or Android.
Images from this story
|
Grand Rapids Griffins left wing Carson Bantle
(Nicolas Carrillo)
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2025
- Carson Bantle Reassigned to Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Barracuda's Poturalski Wins John B. Sollenberger Trophy as AHL's Leading Point-Getter - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Shut out 4-0 in Regular-Season Finale - San Jose Barracuda
- Barracuda Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule - San Jose Barracuda
- Matěj Blümel Claims AHL's Willie Marshall Award as Goal-Scoring Champion - Texas Stars
- Barracuda's Poturalski, Stars' Blümel Win AHL Scoring Races - AHL
- Reign Set for Battle with Barracuda in First Round of 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Firebirds to Host Calgary Wranglers in First Round of 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Opening Schedules Announced for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Penguins Reassign Beck, De St. Phalle to Wheeling - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Capitals Re-Sign Bogdan Trineyev to One-Year, Two-Way Contract - Hershey Bears
- Game Day Preview - CGY vs SJ - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears Loan Goaltender Seth Eisele to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Canucks Take Down Reign, 5-3 - Ontario Reign
- Gulls Earn Overtime Win Versus Firebirds - San Diego Gulls
- WHITEOUT Returns to Southern Arizona - Tucson Roadrunners
- Eagles Close Out Regular Season with 7-4 Loss at Tucson - Colorado Eagles
- Silver Knights Drop Final Game of Season, 8-2 - Henderson Silver Knights
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Grand Rapids Griffins Stories
- Carson Bantle Reassigned to Toledo
- Griffins Secure Third Seed with Shootout Victory in Regular Season Finale
- Schedule Announced for Griffins-Stars Playoff Series
- Elmer Soderblom Reassigned by Detroit
- Griffins Drop Penultimate Regular Season Game in Rockford