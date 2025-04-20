Opening Schedules Announced for 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals, presented by FloHockey.

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A3-Providence Bruins vs. A6-Springfield Thunderbirds

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 23 - Springfield at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 25 - Providence at Springfield, 7:05

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 27 - Springfield at Providence, 3:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A4-Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins vs. A5-Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 23 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 25 - W-B/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 27 - Lehigh Valley at W-B/Scranton, 6:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division First Round (best-of-3)

N4-Toronto Marlies vs. N5-Cleveland Monsters

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 24 - Toronto at Cleveland, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 26 - Cleveland at Toronto, 4:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 27 - Cleveland at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division First Round (best-of-3)

C4-Chicago Wolves vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 23 - Rockford at Chicago, 8:00

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 25 - Chicago at Rockford, 8:00

^*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 27 - Chicago at Rockford, 5:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^Chicago designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 23 - Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00

^Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 24 - Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 26 - Tucson at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^Tucson designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P3-Ontario Reign vs. P6-San Jose Barracuda

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 24 - San Jose vs. Ontario, 10:00 (at Los Angeles, Calif.)

^Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 26 - San Jose vs. Ontario, 9:00 (at Los Angeles, Calif.)

*Game 3 - Mon., Apr. 28 - San Jose at Ontario, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^San Jose designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P5-Calgary Wranglers

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 22 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10:00

^Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 26 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 9:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 27 - Calgary at Coachella Valley, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^Calgary designated as "home" team for last change

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Hershey Bears vs. WBS/LV/SPR

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Charlotte Checkers vs. PRO/WBS/LV

Game 1 - Charlotte at TBD

Game 2 - Charlotte at TBD

Game 3 - Wed., May 7 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 9 - TBD at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 5 - Sun., May 11 - TBD at Charlotte, 3:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Laval Rocket vs. TOR-CLE winner

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Rochester Americans vs. N3-Syracuse Crunch

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 25 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 27 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05

Game 3 - Thu., May 1 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 4 - Sat., May 3 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 5 - Fri., May 9 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Milwaukee Admirals vs. CHI-RFD winner

Game 1 - Thu., May 1 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 8:00

Game 2 - Sat., May 3 - CHI-RFD winner at Milwaukee, 7:00

Game 3 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner

*Game 4 - TBD at CHI-RFD winner

*Game 5 - TBD at Milwaukee

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Texas Stars vs. C3-Grand Rapids Griffins

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 29 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 2 - Mon., May 5 - Texas at Grand Rapids, 7:00

Game 3 - Fri., May 9 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*Game 4 - Sat., May 10 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 - Mon., May 12 - Grand Rapids at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Colorado Eagles vs. CV/CGY/SJ/TUC

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

ABB/ONT/CV/CGY vs. ONT/CV/CGY/SJ

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

