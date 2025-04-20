WHITEOUT Returns to Southern Arizona

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners' Hunter Drew and Abbotsford Canucks' Cole McWard and Arturs Silovs on game night

Tucson, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners punched their ticket to the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 7-4 win over the Pacific Division Champion Colorado Eagles in Saturday night's regular season finale at the Tucson Arena.

The Roadrunners' trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs marks their fifth postseason appearance in the club's nine-year history- and their third consecutive berth. Tucson was also leading the division in March 2020 when the AHL season and playoffs were canceled due to COVID-19.

The American Hockey League's opening round is a best-of-three series, with all games between the no. 2 seed Abbotsford Canucks and the no. 7 seed Tucson Roadrunners taking place on the road. The other Pacific Division matchups include the no. 3 seed Ontario Reign facing the no. 6 seed Calgary Wranglers, while the no. 4 seed Coachella Valley Firebirds will take on the #5 seed San Jose Barracuda. The top-seeded Colorado Eagles have earned a bye through the first round.

The Opening Round series for the Roadrunners will begin on Wednesday in Abbotsford with the full series schedule below:

Game 1 Wednesday, Apr. 23 TUC @ ABB 7 p.m. PT. Abbotsford Centre

Game 2 Thursday, Apr. 24 TUC @ ABB 7 p.m. PT. Abbotsford Centre

Game 3* Saturday, Apr. 26 TUC @ ABB 7 p.m. PT. Abbotsford Centre

*if necessary

Tucson posted a 5-3-0-0 record against Abbotsford during the regular season, including a 3-1-0-0 mark on the road at the Abbotsford Centre.

All Roadrunners playoff games will be available to stream live on AHLTV now on FLOHOCKEY and can be heard on the team's radio home, FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Full details on the WHITEOUT will be announced on Monday, including a series preview, official watch party locations, and ticket information for potential second round home games.

