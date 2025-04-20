Barracuda Announce First-Round Playoff Schedule
April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Jose Barracuda News Release
San Jose, Ca - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud AHL (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their first-round, best-of-three schedule for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.
San Jose vs. Ontario
Gm 1) Thursday, April 24 at Ontario - 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena)
Gm 2) Saturday, April 26 at Ontario - 6 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena)
*Gm 3) Monday, April 28 at Ontario - 7 p.m. (Toyota Arena)
[*If necessary]
