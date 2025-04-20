Bears Loan Goaltender Seth Eisele to Stingrays

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced that goaltender Seth Eisele has been loaned to the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Eisele, 26, made his AHL debut with Hershey last night, stopping 16 shots in a 4-3 loss to Lehigh Valley.

He went 19-10-1 with three shutouts in 31 appearances with South Carolina this season, his first as a professional. Eisele ranked sixth among ECHL netminders - and first among rookie goaltenders - in goals-against average (2.30) and tied for 13th in save percentage (.914). Eisele was also twice named ECHL Goaltender of the Week, garnering honors for the weeks of Oct. 21 and Jan. 13.

The Bears signed Eisele to an AHL contract for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign on Nov. 11 after the Lake Elmo, Minnesota native originally signed an ECHL contract with the Stingrays on Aug. 22.

The 6'5", 205-pound goaltender went 4-1-1 in his final NCAA season at the University of Nebraska Omaha in 2023-24, owning a 2.19 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage. He played his four prior collegiate seasons at Lake Superior State University.

The Bears have earned a first-round bye for the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, and will play the lowest-seeded team that advances in the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Information regarding Hershey's opponent, game dates, and times for the Atlantic Division Semifinals will be announced at a later date. Continue to check HersheyBears.com for the latest updates on the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

