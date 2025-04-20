Reign Set for Battle with Barracuda in First Round of 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 20, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have announced the schedule and matchup information for their first-round series against the San Jose Barracuda in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Reign finished as the No. 3 seed in the Pacific Division for the second consecutive campaign with an overall record of 43-25-3-1 and 90 points in the standings. San Jose is the No. 6 seed, finishing with an overall record of 36-27-5-4 and 81 points.

All three games of the best-of-3 series will be hosted by the Reign, with the first two played in Los Angeles at Crypto.com Arena. If necessary, the series will shift to Toyota Arena in Ontario for Game 3. The full series schedule is below:

Game 1 - San Jose at Ontario - Thursday, April 24 at 7 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena)

Game 2 - San Jose at Ontario - Saturday, April 26 at 6 p.m. (Crypto.com Arena)

Game 3* - San Jose at Ontario - Monday, April 28 at 7 p.m. (Toyota Arena)

*if necessary

The matchup is the second time that the Reign and San Jose have faced each other in postseason play, with the only previous occurrence coming in the 2016 Pacific Division Semifinals, which Ontario won by a series score of 3-1. During the 2024-25 regular season the Reign had a record of 5-3-0-0 against the Barracuda, with the clubs meeting four times in both cities.

Tickets for Games 1 and 2 at Crypto.com Arena are on sale now via AXS and ontarioreign.com.

For all the latest news and updates throughout the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs, head to the Reign's Playoff Central page, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, X and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.