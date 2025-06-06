Reign Re-Sign Defender Jack Millar

June 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the LA Kings, have signed defender Jack Millar to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

Millar, 24, played his rookie professional season with Ontario during 2024-25, appearing in 62 games while posting 12 assists and earning a +19 rating, which ranked second among all Reign skaters.

The blueliner also turned pro with Ontario at the end of the 2023-24 campaign and made his pro debut in the final game of the AHL regular season after completing his senior year in the NCAA at Colorado College where he scored 12 points (4-8=12) in 37 games with the Tigers while serving as an alternate captain.

A native of Westminster, Colorado, Millar appeared in 134 career NCAA games from 2020-24 at Colorado College and finished with 31 points on eight goals and 23 assists. He was in the lineup for all his school's contests in every one of his four collegiate campaigns.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound defender joins veteran forward Jacob Doty and defender Tim Rego as Reign players who are now under contract for the upcoming year.







American Hockey League Stories from June 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.