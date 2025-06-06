Amerks Mourn the Loss of Scott Metcalfe

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans mourn the loss of Amerks Hall of Famer and Calder Cup champion Scott Metcalfe, who passed away earlier this morning at the age of 58.

"It's a terribly sad day for the organization," said former teammate and fellow Hall of Famer Jody Gage. "Scott had this larger-than-life personality about him, and it resonated with Amerks fans all over Rochester. It's easy to see why he was such a fan favorite. He wore the red, white and blue proudly every night, was the ultimate competitor and a consummate professional who always put his teammates and the organization first. He did so much for the community, even well after his retirement, and to this day called Rochester his home. He was absolutely beloved in the locker room and will be truly missed. My heart goes out to his wife, Jane, and their children, Tanner, Quinn and Keegan, and all that knew him within the local hockey community during this unimaginably difficult time."

Metcalfe played nine seasons (1987-91 and 1993-98) in Rochester over multiple stints, becoming an instant fan favorite due to his tenacious play and endless devotion to the community. A former first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers, "Metter", as he was affectionately known, amassed 349 points on 137 goals and 212 assists while also piling up a franchise record 1,424 penalty minutes over 499 career regular-season games in the red, white and blue.

A three-time 20-goal scorer, Metcalfe was a member of the Amerks' last Calder Cup championship team in 1996 and was later inducted into the Amerks Hall of Fame during the team's historic 50th Anniversary season in 2006. In addition to being the team's all-time penalty minute leader, Metcalfe also ranks seventh in franchise history in games played (499), ninth in points (349) and assists (212) and 11th in goals (137). He's also fourth all-time with 65 playoff appearances and 138 penalty minutes in the postseason.

He was a three-time winner of both the McCulloch Trophy for community service (1989-90, 1994-96) and the V.P. Supply Most Popular Player award (1994-97). He was also a three-time winner of the Executive Club Most Popular Player award (1994-97) and was the co-winner of the honor in 1997-98. In 1988-89 he captured the Rob Zabelny Award as the team's Unsung Hero.

"The Scott Metcalfe mold was definitely used only one time," said fellow Amerks Hall of Famer Don Stevens. "Not sure what I will remember most about Metter; his jokester or serious side, his rugged hockey player side, or extremely intelligent, book-reading side, his fun-loving, friendly side, or his quiet, private side. Metter was extremely loyal to the team, his teammates and his family."

He began his professional career in 1987-88, playing 16 seasons and 800 regular season games before hanging up his skates in 2001-02. He spent the majority of his career in the AHL, playing in 542 games and registering 377 points and 1,511 penalty minutes.

In his rookie season he was a member of the Edmonton Oilers, playing two games with the NHL club and 43 with its AHL affiliate in Nova Scotia. Midway through the 1987-88 season, however, the Oilers traded Metcalfe to the Buffalo Sabres (along with Edmonton's ninth-round choice in the 1989 Entry Draft, which turned out to be Donald Audette) for rugged defenseman Steve Dykstra.

The Toronto, Ontario, native played 17 games with the Buffalo Sabres and spent the rest of his time in Rochester with the Amerks. Along the way, Metcalfe also made stops in the United Hockey League, ECHL and the German and British hockey leagues.

Following his retirement in 2001-02, he would remain in Rochester, becoming instrumental in the local high school hockey scene as well as an active member of the Amerks Alumni Association, continuing to be an ambassador for the organization.

Metcalfe leaves behind his wife, Jane; sons, Tanner and Keegan; and daughter, Quinn.

The entire Amerks and Buffalo Sabres organization extend its deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time.







