Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Chris Harpur to One-Year AHL Contract

June 6, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Chris Harpur to a one-year AHL contract, Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Harpur, 28, skated in 13 games with the Crunch last season tallying three assists. He also appeared in 44 games with the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL recording two goals, nine assists and a plus-7 rating. Since 2021, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound blueliner has played in 30 career AHL games, all with the Crunch, totaling seven assists and 154 career ECHL games, all with the Solar Bears, earning seven goals and 26 assists.

Prior to his professional career, Harpur played in 161 games with Niagara University from 2017 to 2022 posting 10 goals and 48 assists.

