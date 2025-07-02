Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Brendan Furry to One-Year AHL Contract

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed forward Brendan Furry to a one-year AHL contract, Tampa Bay Lightning Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Furry, 26, skated in 61 games with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms last season earning 10 goals and nine assists. The 6-foot-1, 198-pound left winger has played in 121 career AHL games, all with the Phantoms, since 2023 tallying 40 points (17g, 23a).

Prior to his professional career, the Toledo, Ohio native spent three seasons at Minnesota State University, Mankato from 2020 to 2023. He recorded 85 points (27g, 58a) in 111 career games. The team claimed the regular season championship all three seasons and advanced to the Frozen Four in 2021-22 before falling to the Denver Pioneers in the NCAA Championship game. Furry served as team captain in his final season.

