Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-Level Contract

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has signed forward Bradley Marek to a one-year, entry-level contract.

Marek, 24 (11/13/00), recorded 13 points (8-5=13), 67 penalty minutes (PIM) and 76 shots in 50 games for the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6-foot-4, 212-pound native of Big Rapids, Mich., owns 19 points (13-6=19), 71 PIM and 106 shots in 76 games across two career AHL seasons with Iowa (2024-25) and the San Jose Barracuda (2023-24) while also tallying 31 points (13-18=31) in 37 games for the Wichita Thunder of the ECHL in 2023-24. Marek spent two seasons (2021-23) playing collegiately at Ferris State University, where he totaled 36 points (17-19=36) in 72 career games and earned Rookie of the Year honors from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA) as a freshman in 2021-22 after posting 19 points (10-9=19) and tying for the team lead in goals. Marek also spent four seasons in the United States Hockey League (USHL) from 2017-21, where he posted 65 points (37-28=65) in 191 career games split between the Central Illinois Flying Aces (2017-19), Youngstown Phantoms (2019-20) and Muskegon Lumberjacks (2020-21).

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.  

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.