Goaltender Kyle Keyser Inks AHL Contract with Eagles

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has signed goaltender Kyle Keyser to an AHL contract for the 2025-26 season. Keyser, who is entering his seventh professional season, spent the 2024-25 campaign with Kunlun Red Star of the KHL.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder has appeared in 73 career AHL contests, going 29-27-19 with the Providence Bruins, complimented by a 2.83 GAA and .902 save-percentage. The 2022-23 season saw the 26-year-old go 13-6-2 with the Bruins, to go along with a 2.79 goals-against average and .900 save-percentage.

In addition to his time in the AHL, Keyser has also appeared 42 career ECHL games with the Maine Mariners, Jacksonville Icemen and Atlanta Gladiators. During that time, the Coral Springs, Florida native went a combined 16-19-4 with a 3.31 GAA and .891 save-percentage.

Prior to making the move to the pro game, Keyser spent four seasons in the OHL with the Oshawa Generals and Flint Firebirds. In that span he generated a mark of 71-40-7, posting a 3.19 GAA and .903 save-percentage. He would also earn a spot on the OHL All-Star Team during the 2018-19 campaign with the Generals.

In addition, Keyser represented his country at the 2019 World Junior Championships, helping Team USA earn a Silver Medal.







