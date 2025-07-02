Brian Pinho Joins Checkers on Two-Year AHL Deal

Charlotte's forward group continues to fill out, with Brian Pinho joining the ranks on a two-year, one-way AHL contract.

Pinho, 30, set career highs last season with Bridgeport by racking up 25 goals and 49 points in 65 games and earned himself a spot in the AHL All-Star Classic. Over his seven pro seasons the forward has posted 189 points (84g, 105a) in 362 games for Bridgeport, Utica and Hershey - as well as two appearances for the Capitals, who selected him in the sixth round of the 2013 draft.

Prior to turning pro, Pinho recorded 115 points (39g, 76a) in 156 games over four years at Providence College - where he won a national title in 2014-15 and was named Hockey East Best Defensive Forward in 2017-18, earning himself a spot on the conference's Third All-Star Team as well.







