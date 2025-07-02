Garver Named Colorado Eagles Head Equipment Manager

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team has hired Skylar Garver to serve as the team's head equipment manager. Garver spent the previous six seasons with the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets and was named the ECHL's Equipment Manager of the Year for the 2024-25 season.

A native of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Garver spent one season as an equipment manager at Indiana Tech University, where he served on a staff that helped capture a NAIA National Championship in 2019-20. He also etched his name onto the Kelly Cup when the Komets won the ECHL title in 2021. In addition, the 29-year-old earned the honor of serving as the equipment manager at the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic in Savannah.

