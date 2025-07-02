T-Birds Sign F Chris Wagner to Two-Year AHL Contract

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that the team has signed forward Chris Wagner to a two-year AHL contract through the end of the 2026-27 season.

A native of Walpole, Mass., the 34-year-old Wagner tied a career-high with 31 points in just 44 games last season for the Colorado Eagles, posting 19 goals and 12 assists.

In 428 career AHL games with the Norfolk Admirals, San Diego Gulls, Providence Bruins, and Eagles, Wagner has posted 209 points (116g, 93a) and 413 penalty minutes. He also brings 32 games of Calder Cup playoff experience.

Originally a fifth-round pick by the Anaheim Ducks (122nd overall) in the 2010 NHL Draft, Wagner has also skated in 401 NHL games with Anaheim, the Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, and Boston Bruins, where he has put up 66 points (39g, 27a) and 218 penalty minutes.

Prior to turning pro, the 6-foot, 198-pound Wagner starred for Colgate University, where he registered 70 points (26g, 44a) in 79 collegiate contests.

