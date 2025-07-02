Panthers Agree to Terms with Jack Studnicka on Two-Way Deal

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers News Release







Another forward is joining the organization, as the Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Jack Studnicka.

The 26-year-old forward is heading into his seventh pro campaign after spending last season with the Ontario Reign, where he posted 45 points (16g, 29a) in 72 games. Over his career Studnicka has accumulated 162 points (57g, 105a) in 225 AHL games with Providence, Abbostford, San Jose and Ontario - including a career-high 49 points in 2019-20 that propelled him to the AHL All-Star Classic and earned him a spot on the league's All-Rookie Team.

Studnicka - who was a second-round pick by the Bruins in 2017 - has also appeared in 107 NHL games with Boston, Vancouver and San Jose. Prior to turning pro, Studnicka racked up 233 points (80g, 153a) in 252 OHL games across four seasons with Oshawa and Niagara.







