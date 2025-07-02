Panthers Agree to Terms with Jack Studnicka on Two-Way Deal
July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
Another forward is joining the organization, as the Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Jack Studnicka.
The 26-year-old forward is heading into his seventh pro campaign after spending last season with the Ontario Reign, where he posted 45 points (16g, 29a) in 72 games. Over his career Studnicka has accumulated 162 points (57g, 105a) in 225 AHL games with Providence, Abbostford, San Jose and Ontario - including a career-high 49 points in 2019-20 that propelled him to the AHL All-Star Classic and earned him a spot on the league's All-Rookie Team.
Studnicka - who was a second-round pick by the Bruins in 2017 - has also appeared in 107 NHL games with Boston, Vancouver and San Jose. Prior to turning pro, Studnicka racked up 233 points (80g, 153a) in 252 OHL games across four seasons with Oshawa and Niagara.
American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Brian Pinho Joins Checkers on Two-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Sign Colin Felix to One-Year AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Sign F Chris Wagner to Two-Year AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Jack Studnicka on Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Charlotte Checkers Stories
- Brian Pinho Joins Checkers on Two-Year AHL Deal
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Jack Studnicka on Two-Way Deal
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Nolan Foote
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Netminders Brandon Bussi and Kirill Gerasimyuk
- Shawn Lynch's Journey from Intern to Team President