Wolf Pack Sign F Gavin Hain to One-Year Contract

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Gavin Hain on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Hain, 25, scored a career-high ten goals, 17 assists, and 27 points in 26 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders this past season. He added four points (1 g, 3 a) in two Kelly Cup Playoff games with the club. In addition to his time with the Heartlanders, Hain dressed in 25 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild. He recorded five points (3 g, 2 a) with Wild.

The native of Grand Rapids, MN, also skated in 47 games with the Wild during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring a career-high six goals and four assists. He has skated in 72 career AHL games, all with the Wild, and scored 15 points (9 g, 6 a).

The 6', 194-pound forward has suited up in 32 career ECHL games with the Heartlanders, recording 29 points (12 g, 17 a).

Hain was selected in the sixth round, 174th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

