Wolf Pack Sign F Gavin Hain to One-Year Contract
July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Gavin Hain on a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.
Hain, 25, scored a career-high ten goals, 17 assists, and 27 points in 26 games with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders this past season. He added four points (1 g, 3 a) in two Kelly Cup Playoff games with the club. In addition to his time with the Heartlanders, Hain dressed in 25 games with the AHL's Iowa Wild. He recorded five points (3 g, 2 a) with Wild.
The native of Grand Rapids, MN, also skated in 47 games with the Wild during the 2023-24 campaign, scoring a career-high six goals and four assists. He has skated in 72 career AHL games, all with the Wild, and scored 15 points (9 g, 6 a).
The 6', 194-pound forward has suited up in 32 career ECHL games with the Heartlanders, recording 29 points (12 g, 17 a).
Hain was selected in the sixth round, 174th overall, by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions are powered by Verizon.
American Hockey League Stories from July 2, 2025
- Wolf Pack Sign F Gavin Hain to One-Year Contract - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Admirals Sign Four to AHL Contracts - Milwaukee Admirals
- Iowa Wild Signs Forwards Mark Liwiski, Wyatt Newpower, and Ryan Sandelin to AHL Contracts - Iowa Wild
- Senators Ink Five Two-Way NHL Contracts, One Entry-Level Deal - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Forward Brendan Furry to One-Year AHL Contract - Syracuse Crunch
- Garver Named Colorado Eagles Head Equipment Manager - Colorado Eagles
- Capitals Sign Belpedio, Rosén, and Clarke to Two-Way Contracts - Hershey Bears
- Minnesota Wild Signs Five Players to Contracts - Iowa Wild
- Minnesota Wild Signs Forward Bradley Marek to Entry-Level Contract - Iowa Wild
- Penguins Sign Taylor Gauthier & Aidan McDonough - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Brian Pinho Joins Checkers on Two-Year AHL Deal - Charlotte Checkers
- Providence Bruins Sign Colin Felix to One-Year AHL Contract - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds Sign F Chris Wagner to Two-Year AHL Contract - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Panthers Agree to Terms with Jack Studnicka on Two-Way Deal - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Sign F Gavin Hain to One-Year Contract
- Wolf Pack Ink Defenseman Cooper Moore
- Hartford Wolf Pack Announce Full State of Guaranteed Dates for the 2025-26 Season
- Oak View Group Secures New Naming Rights Partnership with PeoplesBank to Rename XL Center
- Wolf Pack Sign Forward Zakary Karpa to One-Year Deal