Admirals Sign Four to AHL Contracts

July 2, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced today that the team has signed forward Daniel Carr to a two-year American Hockey League Contract. In addition, the team has signed defensemen Chad Nyckuk and Zack Hayes and netminder T.J. Semptimphelter to AHL contracts for the 2025-26 Season.

Carr returns to Milwaukee where he put together an impressive campaign in 2019-20, helping the team to the best record in the AHL before the season was cut short by COVID-19. When the season was suspended, he was leading the team in goals (23) and points (50) and was third at +19 while playing in 47 contests and served as one of the clubs Alternate Captains. He also saw action in 11 games that season for the Predators, recording a goal and a +5 rating.

Since his time in Milwaukee, the Sherwood Park, AB native has played for Lugano in the Swiss-A league, accumulating 132 points (64g-68a) in 156 games to go along with 150 penalty minutes and a +46 rating. The AHL's MVP during the 2018-19 season, Carr is nearly a point-per-game player in six seasons in the A, recording 211 points (104g-107a) and a +67 rating in 238 games. He has also skated in 117 games in the NHL with the Preds, Washington Capitals, Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals.

Nychuk is back in a Milwaukee sweater for the second consecutive season after playing in 27 games for the Admirals in 2024-25, recording four assists, 18 penalty minutes and a +4 rating. He also saw action in 19 games for the ECHL's Atlanta Gladiators where he scored five goals and dished out five assists for 10 points. Entering his fourth professional season, the Rossburn, MB native played in 53 career AHL games between the Admirals and Abbotsford Canucks, scoring two goals and adding 10 assists and also shows 43 points (10g-33a) in 79 games in the ECHL.

Hayes joins the Admirals after spending last season with the Laval Rocket where he potted two goals and dished out six assists for eight points and collected 51 penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 46 games. He has played four seasons in the AHL where he registered 33 points (9g-24a) and a +32 rating in 178 regular games between the Rocket, Utica Comets, Henderson Silver Knights, and Chicago Wolves and then chipped in three assists in 15 Calder Cup Playoff contests. The Calgary, AB native spent the 2023-24 season in Finland with Sport Vaasa where he accumulated 119 penalty minutes, nine points (1g-8a) in 53 games.

Semptimphelter embarks on his professional career after wrapping up four seasons of collegiate hockey. Last year he collected an 18-11-2 mark with a 2.64 goals against average and a .910 save percentage for the University of North Dakota. During his college career he posted a 53-40-6 record with a 2.63 GAA, a .913 save percentage and nine shutouts. The Marlton, NJ native made his AHL debut at the end of last season with the Bridgeport Islanders.

The Admirals home opener for 2025-26 season will be on Saturday, October 18th at 6 pm at Panther Arena. The complete AHL schedule will be released later this summer.







