Ads Alums Arvidsson, Ekholm Aim for Stanley Cup

June 4, 2025

Milwaukee, WI - Admiral Alumni Viktor Arvidsson and Mattias Ekholm will look to etch their names in hockey's most hallowed trophy as their Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals beginning Wednesday night.

Arvidsson spent parts of two seasons with the Admirals beginning in his rookie campaign in 2014-15 when he led the team in scoring with 55 points on 22 goals and 33 assists in 70 contests. He began the following year in Milwaukee as well and averaged over a point per game, 18 points (8g-10a) in 17 games, before earning a permanent recall to the Predators.

In his first year with the Oilers, the Skelleftea, Sweden native shows 27 points (15g-12a) in 67 regular season games and five points in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff contests.

Ekholm called Milwaukee home for the 2012-13 season when he skated in 59 games and posted 32 points (10g-22a), tops among team defensemen, to go along with a 30 penalty minutes and a +15 rating, which was tied for the most among all skaters. Traded to Edmonton during the 2022-23 campaign, the Borlange, Sweden native had 33 points (9g-24a) in 65 games during the regular season.

The duo will look to become the 18th and 19th Admiral players have their names engraved on the Stanley Cup with the most recent being Patric Hornqvist with Pittsburgh in 2017.

While the Panthers do not have any players who wore an Admirals jersey, Florida General Manager Bill Zito is a Milwaukee native and was a stick boy for the Ads in the early 80s.







