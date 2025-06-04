Bears Sign Goaltender Antoine Keller to AHL Contract

June 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed goaltender Antoine Keller to an American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Keller, 20, was selected in the seventh round (206th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft by the Capitals.

The native of Dijon, France appeared in 13 games last season with Lausanne HC in the Swiss National League (NL), going 5-5-0 with a 3.16 goals-against average and an .894 save percentage. He also appeared in two games for Chaux-de-Fonds HC of the Swiss League, going 2-0-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

The 6'2", 176-pound goaltender represented France internationally at the 2025 IIHF World Championship, appearing in four games.

In 2023-24, Keller played his lone season of North American major junior hockey with Acadie-Bathurst of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), posting a 17-12-2 record with a 3.05 goals-against average, an .897 save percentage, and two shutouts. He was also credited with a goal on Dec. 1, 2023 vs. Chicoutimi. Keller finished second in the QMJHL playoffs in goals-against average (2.35) and save percentage (.925) over seven games.

At the 2024 IIHF World Junior Div. 1-A Ice Hockey Championship, Keller led France to a silver medal finish.

The Hershey Bears will return for their 88th season of American Hockey League competition in October.







