Silver Knights Re-Sign Forward Riley McKay

June 4, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, June 4, that the Silver Knights have re-signed forward Riley McKay to a one-year AHL contract for the 2025-26 season.

McKay, 26, returns to Henderson for his second season with the Silver Knights, and his sixth season of professional hockey. The Swan River, Manitoba native played in 45 games with the Silver Knights last season, totaling four goals, 10 points, and a team-leading 147 penalty minutes. McKay ranked sixth overall in the AHL in penalty minutes last season, and his 3.27 penalty minutes per game were fourth-most among all players who appeared in 20 or more games.

The 5-foot-11 forward has appeared in 130 career AHL games for the Rockford IceHogs, Laval Rocket, and the Silver Knights. McKay has recorded 10 goals, 28 points, and 447 penalty minutes in his AHL career. In 83 ECHL games with the Trois-Rivieres Lions and Indy Fuel, McKay has tallied 22 goals, 37 points, and 263 penalty minutes.

McKay played four seasons in the Western Hockey League from 2016-20 with the Spokane Chiefs and Saskatoon Blades, and he led the WHL in penalty minutes in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

Riley McKay, Forward

Birthplace: Swan River, Manitoba

Height: 5-11

Weight: 196 lbs.

Age: 26

Shoots: Left

- Led HSK in penalty minutes (147) in 2024-25; ranked 6th in AHL

- Totaled four goals and 10 points in 2024-25 with Henderson

- Tied for fourth in AHL with 148 penalty minutes in 2023-24

- Has totaled 10 goals, 28 points, and 447 penalty minutes in 130 career AHL games

- Totaled 22 goals, 37 points, and 263 penalty minutes in 83 career ECHL games

- Tallied 38 goals, 87 points, and 517 penalty minutes in 243 career WHL games

- Led WHL in penalty minutes in 2017-18 and 2018-19

