Silver Knights Drop First of Final Season Series, 5-3, on the Road

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 5-3, at Dignity Health Arena on Friday evening. It was Henderson's 12th consecutive road loss to the Condors, dating to April 2022.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

The first period remained scoreless throughout. Goaltender Cameron Whitehead, starting just his second career AHL game, stopped 10 of 10 shots on goal.

Jakub Demek, assisted by Jakub Brabenec, put the Silver Knights on the board with a power-play goal just 38 seconds into the second period. It marked Demek's third straight game with a goal and his sixth point (3G, 3A) in his last five games.

Philp made it 1-1 with a little over three minutes left in the middle frame. Dermott then gave the Condors their first lead of the game with his first AHL goal of the season.

Mason Morelli, assisted by Lucas Johansen and Riley McKay, tied the game at two with a shorthanded goal early in the third.

Brabenec put the Silver Knights back in front at 7:41 in the final period, netting his ninth of the season to make it a 3-2 game. Braeden Bowman and Lukas Cormier picked up assists on the play.

Caggiula once more tied the game just under two minutes later. Former Silver Knight D'Amato put the Condors back in the lead at 12:27 in the third. With just seven seconds remaining in regulation, Savoie potted the empty-netter to secure a Bakersfield victory and keep their playoff hopes alive.

Whitehead finished the evening with 34 saves on 38 shots.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

Saturday, Apr 19 | 6:00 p.m. | vs Bakersfield Condors | Tickets

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will take on the Bakersfield Condors on April 19 in the final game of their 2024-25 season. Fans can watch on Vegas 34 or FloHockey, as well as tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6 p.m. PT.

