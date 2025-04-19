Playoff Schedule Announced
April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Allentown, PA - Get ready to Rally the Valley, Phantoms Fans! Up next for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are the playoffs presented by PenTeleData.
The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins have announced the schedule for their first-round Best of 3 series in the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Game 1 - Wednesday, April 23 (7:05) - at W-B/Scranton
Game 2 - Friday, Apr 25 (7:05) - at Lehigh Valley
Game 3 (if necessary) - Sunday, Spr 27 (6:05) at W-B/Scranton
The Phantoms and Penguins are meeting in the first round for the second consecutive season. Last year, Lehigh Valley swept the first-round rivalry clash and finished it off with a dramatic comeback win at PPL Center leading to Jacob Gaucher's overtime goal to clinch it.
Nine players have spent parts of the 2024-25 season playing for both the Phantoms and the Philadelphia Flyers including Emil Andrae, Rodrigo Abols, Aleksei Kolosov, Jacob Gaucher, Adam Ginning, Helge Grans, Jett Luchanko, Olle Lycksell and Anthony Richard.
This is the fifth time for Lehigh Valley to qualify for the playoffs and it is also the 15th time for the franchise which began as the Philadelphia Phantoms in 1996. Making it in for three consecutive seasons has not happened since the Philadelphia Phantoms qualified in each of their first six seasons from 1997 through 2002. The Philadelphia Phantoms twice won the Calder Cup in 1998 and exactly 20 years ago in 2005.
