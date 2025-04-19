Luke Francis Reads Older Brother's Name in Gulls Starting Lineup Before Season Finale
April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
San Diego Gulls News Release
One year ago today, San Diego Gulls' defenseman Will Francis received a bone marrow transplant in attempts to combat his third round of acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Francis received the transplant from his younger brother Luke (14 years old at the time), who was a 100 percent sibling match as a donor. A scenario with only a 25 percent chance of happening.
Tonight, Luke, who was accompanied by Will's parents Jeff and Heather along with his younger sister Summer, read his older brother's name in the starting lineup before taking in the Gulls' season finale vs. the Coachella Valley Firebirds.
The three-time cancer survivor made his professional debut Sunday, April 13 for the Gulls in a 4-3 overtime victory vs. Coachella Valley. Selected in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks, Francis has appeared in two games for San Diego this season.
The St. Paul, Minn. native battled acute lymphoblastic leukemia on three separate occasions while playing collegiately at the University of Minnesota Duluth from 2020-25. The 6-5, 215-pound defenseman appeared in 37 career NCAA games for the Bulldogs and missed the entirety of the 2020-21 and 2023-24 NCAA seasons for UMD as well as a majority of the 2021-22 and 2024-25 seasons due to multiple treatments. Francis returned to play on March 8, 2025 to skate in his final two NCAA games following his third round of treatment.
