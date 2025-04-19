Penguins Reveal First-Round Playoff Schedule

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today the schedule for their best-of-three, opening round series against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs presented by Axelrad Screen Printing.

The Penguins will begin the series at home on Wednesday, Apr. 23. If necessary, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton will also host the decisive third game on Sunday, Apr. 27 at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

The full series is as follows:

Game 1: Wednesday, Apr. 23 - Lehigh Valley @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

Game 2: Friday, Apr. 25 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton @ Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. PPL Center

*Game 3: Sunday, Apr. 27 - Lehigh Valley @ Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 6:05 p.m. Mohegan Arena

* = if necessary

This will be the second season in a row that the Penguins and Phantoms meet in the best-of-three, opening round. Last year, the Phantoms defeated the Penguins in two games. Prior to last year, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton played four storied playoff series against the Philadelphia Phantoms in 2001, 2004, 2005 and 2008. The Penguins have won three of their five series against the Phantoms franchise, amassing a 13-11 record in 24 total games.

Individual tickets and full playoff packages for the Penguins' postseason run are on sale now. Fans who wish to reserve their seats for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's games in the 2025 Calder Cup Payoffs can call the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Penguins Playoff Packages, which include tickets to all potential home games, are also on sale now. By purchasing this package, fans are committing to every home playoff contest played during the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs. This package includes a 'Pay-As-We-Play' plan, meaning your credit card will not be charged until a game is guaranteed to be played.

Also included in the plan is an $8 voucher per seat for each game, good for use at any SAVOR-run concession stand or at the Penguins Igloo Team Store inside the arena. Vouchers are good only for the game for which they are issued and cannot be carried over to future games.

Calder Cup Playoff Packages are available exclusively through the Penguins' front office. Season-ticket packages for the 2025-26 campaign are also on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Sun Arena Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.