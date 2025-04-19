IceHogs to Take on Wolves in Playoffs

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs will battle the Chicago Wolves in a best-of-three playoff series beginning on April 23. The first-round of the Calder Cup Playoffs is listed below:

Game 1: 4/23/25 at CHI, 7:00pm CT

Game 2: 4/25/25 at RFD, 7:00pm CT

Game 3: 4/27/25 at RFD, 4:00pm CT (if necessary)

Save up to 20% on select seats for the IceHogs' first home playoff game, presented by BMO, at the BMO Center on Friday, April 25 at 7pm!

This final Flash Sale will be in effect through Sunday, April 20 at 11:59 p.m. and will be your LAST CHANCE TO GET A DISCOUNTED RATE before regular prices take effect on Monday at icehogs.com.

