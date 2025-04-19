Iowa Falls 2-1 in Shootout to Grand Rapids in Final Game of 2024-25

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild completed the 2024-25 season with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Grand Rapids at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday night.

Luke Mistelbacher opened the scoring with his first professional goal 10:29 into the first period. After intercepting a Grand Rapids outlet pass in the slot, Mistelbacher whipped a shot past the blocker of Jack Campbell (31 saves).

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 13-8 in the opening 20 minutes and 20-18 through two periods.

The Griffins pulled even at 7:45 of the third period when Sheldon Dries snapped a shot past the left pad of Samuel Hlavaj (29 saves).

Iowa threatened several times in overtime, but could not solve Campbell, who stopped seven shots in the extra session.

Nate Danielson converted in the shootout to earn Grand Rapids the extra point.

Iowa outshot Grand Rapids 32-31. The Wild went 0-for-4 with the man advantage and held the Griffins scoreless on three power plays.

