Capitals Recall Ethan Bear from Hershey

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that they have recalled defenseman Ethan Bear from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior president and general manager Chris Patrck.

Bear, 27, has recorded 46 points (10g, 36a) in 62 games - all career highs in his AHL tenure - with Hershey this season to currently lead the Chocolate and White in scoring. His 46 points rank seventh in scoring among AHL defensemen, while his 36 assists are tied for sixth among blueliners, and his plus-minus of +33 ranks third in the AHL. Four of Bear's 10 goals have been game-winners, tied for the second-most among defensemen behind only Colorado's Jacob McDonald and Rochester's Zachary Metsa (5).

Bear's 46 points are the fourth-most by a Hershey defenseman since the franchise began its current affiliation with the Washington Capitals before the 2005-06 season. Hershey has posted a record of 10-0-0-0 this season when Bear has scored a goal, and the club's record of 28-4-3-0 when he gets at least a point represents the most wins associated with an individual Bears player's offensive contributions.

Should Bear maintain his scoring lead for Hershey through the end of the regular season this weekend, he will become only the second defenseman in the club's 87 seasons of AHL competition to pace Hershey in scoring, joining Rollie McLenahan (60 points, 1949-50).

Bear represented Hershey at the 2025 AHL All-Star Classic in Palm Desert, California, scoring a goal in the All-Star Challenge to help the Atlantic Division reach the championship round, where they fell 2-1 in the shootout to the Central Division.

The native of Regina, Saskatchewan has appeared in 151 career AHL games with Bakersfield and Hershey, posting 95 points (22g, 73a). He has also logged 275 career NHL games with Edmonton, Carolina, Vancouver, and Washington, scoring 67 points (17g, 50a).

The Bears conclude the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Fan Appreciation Night. Purchase tickets for the game.

