Hogs Can't Keep Pace with Wolves, Fall 5-0

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rosemont, IL - The Rockford IceHogs closed out their regular season with a 5-0 loss to the Chicago Wolves on Saturday night inside Allstate Arena. With the results of Saturday, Rockford will face off against Chicago in the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

Chicago built a two-goal lead through its play in the 1st period. Juha Jaaska was the beneficiary of a double deflection in the slot for a power play goal. Josiah Slavin doubled the lead later in the period while even strength.

In the 2nd, Bradley Nadeau blasted homw a one-time shot on the man-advantage from the far circle to extend the lead to 3-0. Justin Robidas beat Mitchell Weeks next halfway through the frame to keep momentum on Chicago's side.

Nadeau earned his second power play of the goal the period from the same spot that he snapped his first to balloon the lead to 5-0.

Rockford pushed in the 3rd, but Spencer Martin shut the door on the IceHogs earning a shutout.

The IceHogs begin their run in the Calder Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 23 at 7:00pm CT.

Rockford will host Game 2 of the series on Friday, April 25 at 7:00pm CT inside the BMO Center. Save up to 20% on select seats for the IceHogs' first home playoff game, presented by BMO, at the BMO Center on Friday, April 25 at 7pm!

