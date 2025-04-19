Texas Meets Grand Rapids in Central Division Semifinals

April 19, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CEDAR PARK, Texas - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, will meet the Grand Rapids Griffins in the Central Division Semifinals of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The best-of-five series starts April 29 in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The Griffins will host the first two games, before the series shifts to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park for Games Three, Four and Five, if necessary. Tickets will go on sale early next week at www.texasstars.com/tickets. Stay tuned to the Texas Stars social media pages for exact timing.

The Stars finished the regular season with 89 points and a record of 43-26-3-0 to finish in second place in the division, two points behind the Milwaukee Admirals. The Griffins beat the Iowa Wild 2-1 in a shootout Saturday to lock in the third seed.

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-five) Game 1: Tuesday, April 29 - Texas at Grand Rapids - Van Andel Arena, 6:00 p.m. CT Game 2: Monday, May 5 - Texas at Grand Rapids - Van Andel Arena, 6:00 p.m. CT Game 3: Friday, May 9 - Grand Rapids at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. *Game 4: Saturday, May 10 - Grand Rapids at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. *Game 5: Monday, May 12 - Grand Rapids at Texas - H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 7:00 p.m. *if necessary

The Stars and Griffins have only met once before in the postseason, with Texas winning a best-of-seven Conference Semifinal series 4-2 during the team's run to the Calder Cup in 2014. The Stars won all three games at home, including the first two to open the series and the Game Six clincher to advance to the Conference Finals.

Texas and Grand Rapids clashed eight times during the 2024-25 regular season, with the Stars going 5-3-0-0 against the Griffins, including a 2-2-0-0 mark at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park and a 3-1-0-0 showing at Van Andel Arena. The Stars rebounded from a 4-2 loss Dec. 17 in Cedar Park and won the next night in overtime 3-2, thanks to the game-winning goal from Cameron Hughes. Texas then entered the holiday break with another 3-2 overtime victory, courtesy of Arttu Hyry's heroics during the Stars' team-record 10-game road winning streak.

The Griffins prevailed 6-4 in a high-scoring affair Feb. 25 in the Lone Star State, but Texas answered 5-2 the next night to begin a six-game home winning streak. Magnus Hellberg helped the Stars shut out the Griffins 5-0 on Mar. 26 at Van Andel Arena during a perfect five-game road trip to end the month. The teams split a pair of games back in Grand Rapids to close the season series. Following a Griffins 5-2 win on Apr. 11, Kole Lind picked up a hat trick in the Stars' 4-1 triumph Apr. 12.

