Stars' Season Ends in Game Six of Western Conference Finals

June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars shake hands with the Abbotsford Canucks

ABBOTSFORD, British Columbia - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, saw their season come to a close on Sunday night in a 4-2 loss to the Abbotsford Canucks in Game Six of the Western Conference Finals at the Abbotsford Centre. Texas held a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but three unanswered goals by the Canucks- including the go-ahead tally in the third- secured the series win for Abbotsford, who advances to the Calder Cup Finals.

Late in the opening period, Matej Blümel broke the ice to give Texas a 1-0 lead heading into the first intermission. The sequence began with a near-miss for Abbotsford, as Sammy Blais rang a shot off the underside of the crossbar, briefly fooling the crowd and players into thinking it was a goal. With the puck never crossing the line, the Stars quickly turned the play into a 2-on-1 counterattack. Curtis McKenzie carried the puck down the right wing, paused at the bottom of the circle, sent a cross-ice pass to a streaking Blümel, who buried the chance on the backdoor despite pressure from a trailing defender.

At the 13:05 mark of the second period, Harrison Scott doubled the Stars' lead with the first goal of his professional career. Justin Ertel set up the rookie with a quick pass from behind the Abbotsford net, finding Scott positioned just off the right post of Artūrs Šilovs. Scott wasted no time, shoveling the puck inside the near post before Šilovs could seal it. Abbotsford answered late in the frame, as Arshdeep Bains capitalized on a rebound off Magnus Hellberg's left pad to cut the deficit to 2-1 with just 1:08 remaining in the period, setting up a tight third period.

Just 1:52 into the third period, Abbotsford pulled even on a 3-on-2 rush. Nate Smith carried the puck down the right wing and sent a cross-ice feed to Jujhar Khaira at the left faceoff circle who ripped it past Hellberg on the stick side. The Canucks grabbed their first lead of the night 9:58 later, when Max Sasson deflected an Akito Hirose point shot through traffic and into the net. With 35 seconds remaining and Hellberg pulled for an extra attacker, Bains added his second of the night with an empty-net goal to seal a 4-2 win for Abbotsford.

Hellberg was tagged with the loss for Texas, finishing with 36 saves on 39 shots. At the other end, Šilovs earned the win for Abbotsford, stopping 23 of the 25 shots he faced.

The Stars conclude both a historic season and postseason run that saw them reach the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2018. As the 2024-25 campaign comes to a close, the organization turns its focus to next season- with ticket packages for the 2025-26 season now available at https://www.texasstars.com/tickets.

