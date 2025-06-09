Griffins Raised over $530,000 for Charity During 2024-25 Season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins' community programs and charitable efforts during the 2024-25 American Hockey League season generated $531,912 for various schools, organizations and nonprofits throughout West Michigan.

The Griffins Youth Foundation was the top beneficiary of the team's endeavors, receiving more than $213,000 through the 30th annual Griffins Youth Foundation Golf Classic at American Dunes Golf Club ($90,000), the in-game 50/50 raffle ($58,158), the 20th annual Great Skate Winterfest ($60,915), the 16th annual Tip-A-Griffin at Peppino's ($2,039), the 18th annual Griffins and Sled Wings Sled Hockey Game ($1,225), and the Gimme's Par & Grill Winter Golf Classic ($706).

Several of the Griffins' other traditional programs generated significant funds for their appointed charities, including:

Jersey Auctions - $74,811 through seven post-game auctions of various game-worn jerseys;

Hockey, Hops & Hope - $11,900 for Easterseals MORC;

Throw for Dough - $59,568 for sponsoring organizations through both puck and ticket sales;

Community Ticket Donations/Group Fundraisers and Donations - $274,373;

Charitable Goals - $13,228 was raised as the result of 10 local companies teaming with Griffins players to raise money for various charities. A donation was made each time the player scored a goal, made a save, or the team killed off a home penalty.

The Griffins raised $32,610 through the Great Skate Winterfest's pledge pages, where fans could donate to the Griffins Youth Foundation on behalf of a certain Griffins player/staff member or youth foundation player. Eemil Viro led all Griffins players with $4,050 in donations while Carter Mazur ($1,300) and Joe Snively ($931) rounded out the top three.

This year's Charitable Goals program was paced by Snively, who with the help of Acrisure raised $2,100 for Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. Marco Kasper and Consumers Credit Union garnered $2,000 for Fostering Futures Scholarship Fund, and Griffins goaltenders and Kilwins racked up $1,853 for Kids' Food Basket. As a team, Grand Rapids' home penalty kill and Tito's donated $2,275 to the Humane Society of West Michigan.

The team also assisted numerous schools, charities, and Helen DeVos Children's Hospital during the course of the season through donations of memorabilia and personal appearances by Griffins players. In addition, 5,955 tickets were redeemed by young fans and their parents through the Griffins' Reading Goals, Summer Reading, and Put A Lid On It! programs.

During the 24th annual Teddy Bear Toss Game on Nov. 29, the Griffins collected 4,000 teddy bears for the Billy Bear Hug Foundation, supporting kids in West Michigan.

Eight players plus front office staff adopted 14 children at Christmas and provided gifts through Catholic Charities of West Michigan. Josiah Didier also hosted one patient from Helen DeVos Children's Hospital each month, treating them and their families to an MVP Experience including VIP parking, tickets, concessions, a bench visit, an option to ride the Zamboni or read the starting lineup to the players, plus a post-game locker room visit.







