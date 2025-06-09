IceHogs Ink Defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald

June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has signed defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald to a two-year AHL contract.

The veteran blueliner began last season on a PTO with the IceHogs and quickly became one of the team's most important pieces. Fitzgerald was named Rockford's MVP and Hardest Hitter at the team's End of Year Awards in April.

A native of Boston, MA, Fitzgerald led all Hogs' defenseman with eight goals through 63 games. The 28-year-old recorded 22 points and held a +5 rating throughout the regular season while wearing an "A" for Rockford.

Incredibly deserving for the defenseman from Boston. Fantastic on and off the ice. pic.twitter.com/nzBOIYUu1j - Dana Grey (@DanaGrey0) April 19, 2025

Prior to joining the IceHogs, Fitzgerald spent four seasons with the Chicago Wolves. The 6'1, 200 lbs. lefty helped the Wolves capture the Calder Cup in 2022 with six points (1G, 5A) in 17 playoff games. He also served as an alternate captain in Chicago for each of his four seasons with the team.

Before his time in Rosemont, Fitzgerald played two seasons with the San Jose Barracuda and one with the Charlotte Checkers. Over the course of eight professional seasons, Fitzgerald has tabbed 118 points (41G, 77A) in 373 AHL games.







