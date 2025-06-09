IceHogs Ink Defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald
June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and General Manager Mark Bernard announced Monday that the team has signed defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald to a two-year AHL contract.
The veteran blueliner began last season on a PTO with the IceHogs and quickly became one of the team's most important pieces. Fitzgerald was named Rockford's MVP and Hardest Hitter at the team's End of Year Awards in April.
A native of Boston, MA, Fitzgerald led all Hogs' defenseman with eight goals through 63 games. The 28-year-old recorded 22 points and held a +5 rating throughout the regular season while wearing an "A" for Rockford.
Incredibly deserving for the defenseman from Boston. Fantastic on and off the ice. pic.twitter.com/nzBOIYUu1j - Dana Grey (@DanaGrey0) April 19, 2025
Prior to joining the IceHogs, Fitzgerald spent four seasons with the Chicago Wolves. The 6'1, 200 lbs. lefty helped the Wolves capture the Calder Cup in 2022 with six points (1G, 5A) in 17 playoff games. He also served as an alternate captain in Chicago for each of his four seasons with the team.
Before his time in Rosemont, Fitzgerald played two seasons with the San Jose Barracuda and one with the Charlotte Checkers. Over the course of eight professional seasons, Fitzgerald has tabbed 118 points (41G, 77A) in 373 AHL games.
American Hockey League Stories from June 9, 2025
- Griffins Raised over $530,000 for Charity During 2024-25 Season - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Ink Defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald - Rockford IceHogs
- Forward Roman Ahcan Signs Two-Year AHL Contract with Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Griffins Re-Sign Gabriel Seger to One-Year Deal - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Berger Foundation Iceplex Announces Exciting Summer Events and Membership Options - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Abbotsford Secures a Spot in the Calder Cup Finals with a Come from Behind Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Stars' Season Ends in Game Six of Western Conference Finals - Texas Stars
- Checkers to Face Abbotsford Canucks in Calder Cup Finals - Charlotte Checkers
- Abbotsford Canucks Advance to 2025 Calder Cup Finals - AHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.