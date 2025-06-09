Berger Foundation Iceplex Announces Exciting Summer Events and Membership Options

June 9, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA The Coolest Spot in the Desert For Summer Fun!- The Berger Foundation Iceplex announced it's summer events schedule and updated membership plans designed to help Coachella Valley residents stay cool all summer! Make plans to beat the heat and spend your summer at Berger Foundation Iceplex - the coolest spot in the desert with the hottest activities.

SKATE & SAVE

Berger Foundation Iceplex offers Individual Membership along with the new Family Membership option, each providing access to fun all summer with a variety of perks and discounts for one full year. The Membership programs include discounted access to Public Skating Sessions, early access for Summer Theme Skating Events, Learn to Play 2 Hockey programs, Skate Academy, Stick & Puck pick-up games, youth & adult leagues, plus discount ticket options for Firebirds games, team store discounts and SO much more! All Membership plans are valid for one year from the time of purchase.

Buy now and save with the BFI Summer Kick-Off Special offering 10% off Individual or Family Memberships from June 9-13th. Discount offer available ONLINE ONLY using code Promo25.

Summer Event Schedule

Frozen Pool Party Theme Skate

Date: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

We're making a splash on ice at the Frozen Pool Party Skate at the Berger Foundation Iceplex! Beat the heat and celebrate the start of summer in the coolest way possible. Grab your friends and get ready to skate into an unforgettable experience with free popcorn and Frescas, a prize wheel loaded with exciting giveaways (yes, even concert tickets), and special guests! We'll even have pool-party-themed games on ice, live music, and an appearance the Big 106 Morning Show's Tommy Carr to keep the vibes going. Come dressed in your favorite summer outfit and get a free skate rental with your paid admission! Registration is required.

Fire & Ice Summer Camps

Dates: June 16-19, July 21-24, and August 4-7

Time: 9:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

Grow your skill and knowledge at the COOLEST spot in the desert this Summer! Skaters in our half day camp will get four daily group skating or hockey lessons, make friends while playing fun games on and off the ice, and learn about proper skate care. Registration is now open for our June, July, and August camps. Drop-in participants are welcome. Early Bird Discount is available for those planning ahead! Register for Weekly or Daily Drop-In today!

The Membership Details:

Individual (1) Membership Benefits:

Day of Purchase: Members enjoy a complimentary activity of their choice-Public Skate, Freestyle, Stick & Puck, or Pick-Up Hockey - on the day they join.

Daily Perks:

$1 off Public Skate, Freestyle, Stick & Puck, or Pick-Up Hockey, giving you daily savings on your favorite sessions.

One free specified snack per day at concessions to keep you fueled on and off the ice.

Seasonal Savings:

$5 off Learn to Skate, Youth Rec, Adult Learn to Play, and Camps each season-perfect for skill-building at any level.

Exclusive Yearly Benefits:

Once per year, receive 10% off Private Ice Rentals or Birthday Party bookings-perfect for special occasions.

Gain access to a free, members-only skate session each year for an exclusive skating experience.

CV Firebirds Exclusive Deals:

20% off Firebirds tickets (two tickets per any regular-season game, available for online purchase; subject to availability - blackout dates may apply).

Additional discounts at the CV Firebirds Team Store!

Additional Member Privileges:

Early access to Theme Skates with an exclusive 50% discount for members, ensuring prime access to special events.

Family (4) Membership Benefits:

Day of Purchase: Each family enjoys a complimentary activity of their choice-Public Skate, Freestyle, Stick & Puck, or Pick-Up Hockey.

Alternatively, members may opt to attend a different Public Skate session on a Sunday (Pre-arranged with Welcome Center staff on the day of purchase).

Daily Perks:

$1 off Public Skate, Freestyle, Stick & Puck, or Pick-Up Hockey-enjoy savings every time you hit the ice.

One free specified snack per day at concessions to keep the whole family fueled.

Seasonal Savings:

$5 off per season on Learn to Skate, Youth Rec, Adult Learn to Play, and Camps-perfect for skill-building at any level.

Exclusive Yearly Benefits:

Once per year, enjoy 10% off Private Ice Rentals or Birthday Party bookings-great for special events.

Free access to a members-only skate session each year for an exclusive family skating experience.

CV Firebirds Exclusive Deals:

20% off Firebirds tickets (up to eight tickets per regular-season game, available for online purchase; subject to availability - blackout dates may apply).

Additional discounts at the CV Firebirds Team Store!

Additional Member Privileges:

Early access to Theme Skates with an exclusive 50% discount for members.

Complimentary access to our Family Fun Day Skate once per quarter, where you can bring up to four guests for free admission (skate rentals not included).

Discounts are valid for registered members only and do not include skate rentals or skating passes. Refunds are not available for member ship purchases.







