Los Angeles Lakers Return to Acrisure Arena for Preseason Contest this October

PALM SPRINGS, CA - The Los Angeles Lakers are headed back to the desert. Today, the Los Angeles Lakers announced four games they will host as part of the 2025-26 preseason schedule, presented by Delta Air Lines.

The iconic franchise will open its 2025-26 preseason with a matchup presented by Spotlight 29 Casino, against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs on Friday, October 3. the game marks the team's return to Coachella Valley for the third consecutive year, following sold-out appearances in 2023 and 2024, and celebrates the franchise's deep roots in the region. The organization has a rich history in Coachella Valley, which once served as the Lakers' training camp home during the Showtime era. In 2023, the Lakers returned to the desert after a 26-year hiatus, bringing the Purple and Gold back to the valley with a sold-out preseason showing.

The preseason opener is part of a four-game home slate, presented by Delta Air Lines, that takes place across three cities from Oct. 3-17. Highlights include a marquee showdown against the Dallas Mavericks in Las Vegas on Oct. 15 and two matchups at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, where the Lakers will host the Golden State Warriors (Oct. 12) and Sacramento Kings (Oct. 17).

Individual game tickets for matchups in Greater Palm Springs are on sale starting Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets for Oct. 3 at Acrisure Arena in Coachella Valley can be purchased via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing provider of Acrisure Arena, or at the Acrisure Arena Ticketmaster box office.

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION ARENA TIME (local)

Oct. 3 vs. Phoenix Greater Palm Springs Acrisure Arena 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 vs. Golden State Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 15 vs. Dallas Las Vegas T-Mobile Arena 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 vs. Sacramento Los Angeles Crypto.com Arena 7:30 p.m.

Spectrum SportsNet will broadcast all preseason games to begin its 14th consecutive season as the exclusive regional broadcast home for the Los Angeles Lakers. Additionally, preseason games can be heard on the team's flagship radio station, 710 AM ESPNLA, and in Spanish on KWKW 1330 AM.

The Los Angeles Lakers 2025-26 preseason schedule is presented by Delta Air Lines, the official airline of the Lakers. The complete preseason schedule with the team's away matchups will be released at a later date.







